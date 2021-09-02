Convert any screen into a touchscreen with V Board

If you would like to annotate on your large meeting room screen or workstation monitor you may be interested in a new interactive whiteboard system that allows you to easily convert any screen into a touchscreen. V Board will automatically calibrate your existing projectors, TV and monitors to allow tablet like drawing, notetaking and sketching on its screen. Enabling you to quickly highlight areas of interest or sketch out your latest idea.

Created by Zeroi the V Board system consists of a sensor camera, stylus and software and works with projectors, TVs and monitors and features a companion application that can be loaded onto your laptop, phone or tablet for real-time mirroring and has been specifically designed to easily integrate into your existing workflow and hardware.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $159 or £215 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the V Board campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the V Board touchscreen project view the promotional video below.

“The V Board System is comprised of a sensor camera, stylus pen, and native software that allows you to annotate directly on your existing screens. 1 second auto-calibration is possible on V Board because we developed a Dual Filter (IR Pass Filter + IR Cut Filter) method that allows our “object detection” technology to automatically identify your screen.”

“V Board works with ordinary laptop screens of 15” to any projected screen as large as 300”. In other words, you never have to worry whether your screen is too big. As for angles, the camera can be at 30˚ from your screen and it still auto-calibrates with no problem. This gives you more flexibility to leave the camera where it is most convenient to you, depending on the room and display you want to set it up at.”

“When you see a screen from the side instead of straight on, it’s not a perfect rectangle. V Board takes that distorted screen dimension into account to display the correct image that you intended to draw. Other products similar to V Board are simply not advanced enough to provide that same ease of use.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the touchscreen, jump over to the official V Board crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

