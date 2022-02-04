Connect 3 4K monitors to your PC or Mac with the VisionTek VT7000 hub

If you would like to connect 3 x 4K monitors to your PC or Mac you might be interested in a new docking station and connectivity have in the form of the VisionTek VT7000. The universal docking station not only allows you to connect up to triple 4K HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, 4K HDMI + 4K DisplayPort output in both extended and mirrored modes, but also offers 100w power delivery. Capable of transforming your laptop into a more ergonomic and productive workstation while at your desk.

Priced at $369 the VisionTek’s VT7000 Docking Station hub with Power Delivery is now available to purchase from the official VisionTek website and worldwide resellers.

Connect 3 4k monitors to your Mac or PC

“Current generations of laptops have become more powerful and compact. The addition of a docking station with power delivery and triple 4K monitor support is the ideal productivity upgrade for all work professionals,” said Michael Innes, President of VisionTek. “The VT7000 supports real world office demands with full power delivery. This new generation of docking station has become an important component for every remote workspace environment.”

Features of the VisionTek VT7000 docking station

Universal Compatibility for USB 3.0, USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4

Supports up to 3 external 4K displays

3x USB 3.0 Ports (2x 5 Gbps, 1x 10 Gbps)

2x USB-C Ports (1x 5 Gbps, 1x 10 Gbps)

2x DisplayPort Ports

3x HDMI Ports

1x 3.5 mm Audio 2.0 Combo Port

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Power Delivery up to 100 W (Included USB-C cable supports 100 W Power Delivery, USB-A does not support Power Delivery)

“Featuring DisplayLink technology, USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, this full-featured USB dock enables a laptop to perform like a desktop. This single cable docking station is ideal for creative professionals such as video producers, graphic and web designers, engineers, architects, students, and professionals who require multiple high-resolution monitors. The ability to scale your desktop across multiple displays also makes this dock perfect for government, finance, medical imagery, marketing and sales environments or other complex work.https://www.visiontek.com”

Source : VisionTek

