Conexio Stratus IoT prototyping platform

Hobbyists and developers looking for a small yet versatile cellular Internet of Things IoT prototyping platform may be interested in the new Conexio Stratus board by Conexio Technologies which is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced at $139. Any orders placed will start shipping during May 2022 and free shipping is available throughout the United States with worldwide shipping priced at just $12.

The Stratus prototyping board has built-in battery charging, monitoring, and energy-harvesting circuitry that makes it easier to connect to and recharge the Li-Po battery, creating fully energy-autonomous applications. In addition, Stratus incorporates an accelerometer and a temperature-and-humidity sensor for detecting movement and for sensing its surrounding environment. Finally, Stratus provides 26 mixed-signal GPIOs for interfacing with external sensors, actuators, and other electronics.

Internet of Things (IoT) prototyping platform

“Conexio Stratus is a tiny (50.8 mm x 22.86 mm) yet powerful development kit for creating cellular-connected electronic projects. It runs best-in-class Zephyr RTOS for connected devices and is a battery-operated platform, making it ideal for prototyping cellular IoT systems such as asset-tracking applications, environmental monitoring, and smart-meter monitoring, just to name a few.

Equipped with the Nordic nRF9160 System in Package (SiP), it supports LTE-M, NB-IoT, and Global Positioning System (GPS). Stratus has two onboard external U.FL antennas, one for the GPS and the other for LTE-M/NB-IoT, enabling it to support a global range of LTE bands.”

Stratus is perfect for connecting existing projects to the Cloud or as a gateway to connect other local endpoints without having to worry about the infrastructure cost, making it useful for both professionals and hobbyists.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals