Why is it so hard to build computers for space exploration?

If you thought it was an easy problem putting computers into space you might be interested to know that it’s not quite as easy as you might think. LTT explains more about why sending computers to space is a daunting challenge due to the harsh conditions they must endure. Radiation, microgravity, and stringent power and cooling constraints are the primary obstacles that engineers must overcome. Radiation can cause significant damage to electronic components, leading to system failures and data loss.

Key Takeaways : Radiation Exposure : Space is filled with high levels of radiation, which can cause significant damage to computer components, particularly supercapacitors and other sensitive electronic parts. This leads to higher failure rates and necessitates special shielding and error-correcting technologies.

: Microgravity : The lack of gravity in space creates unique challenges for computer hardware design and operation. Traditional cooling methods, which rely on convection, are ineffective in microgravity, requiring alternative cooling solutions.

: Power Constraints : Power is a limited resource on spacecraft. Computers must be designed to be extremely power-efficient to avoid draining the spacecraft’s power reserves, especially during critical operations.

: Cooling Requirements : Without an atmosphere to dissipate heat, computers in space must use advanced cooling systems. These often involve liquid cooling systems that can work in microgravity, adding complexity and potential points of failure.

: Frequent Replacements and Repairs : On the International Space Station (ISS), laptops and other computing devices are replaced frequently due to wear and tear from the harsh environment. This high turnover is not feasible for all mission-critical systems, necessitating more robust and durable designs.

: Launch Conditions : The intense vibrations and forces experienced during launch can damage sensitive computer equipment. Components must be rigorously tested and designed to withstand these harsh conditions.

: Limited Bandwidth and Latency : Data transmission to and from space is limited by bandwidth constraints and significant latency. This affects real-time operations and necessitates efficient data handling and storage solutions onboard.

: Physical Space Limitations : Spacecraft have very limited physical space. Computers and other equipment must be compact and lightweight while still being robust and capable of performing necessary functions.

: Environmental Testing : All equipment sent to space must undergo extensive environmental testing, including vibration, acoustic, and “white glove” tests to ensure they are free of potential hazards and can withstand the space environment.

: Operational Redundancy : Due to the high risk of hardware failure, space computers often include redundant systems and components to ensure continued operation in the event of a failure. This includes backup storage drives and mirrored systems.

: Specialized Hardware Requirements : Space computers often use specialized, non-standard hardware that can operate under the unique conditions of space. This hardware is selected for its reliability, power efficiency, and ability to withstand radiation and other environmental stresses.

: Innovation and Experimentation : Projects like Spaceborne 1 and 2 are crucial for testing and proving the viability of advanced computing in space. These experiments help identify practical applications, explore new technologies, and understand the long-term effects of space on computing hardware.

The effects of microgravity on hardware performance are also a major concern, as it can cause components to behave differently than they would on Earth. Additionally, the limited availability of power and cooling in space makes it difficult to maintain system stability and prevent overheating.

Spaceborne Computer Project

Despite these challenges, NASA, HP Enterprise, and Kokia have collaborated on the Spaceborne Computer project to develop reliable computing systems for the International Space Station (ISS). This project has gone through multiple iterations, each building upon the lessons learned from the previous one to address the various technical and environmental challenges faced in space.

The Spaceborne Computer project began with Spaceborne 1, which provided valuable insights into the operation of standard computing systems in space. The knowledge gained from this initial phase was then applied to the development of Spaceborne 2, which incorporated several improvements to enhance reliability and performance. These systems are designed to support AI and data analysis, which are crucial for the success of space missions and the safety of astronauts.

Some of the key features and specifications of the Spaceborne Computer include:

Standard HP Enterprise systems chosen for their depth, power draw, and GPU support

Storage configurations with SAS interface drives for reliability and power efficiency

Custom cooling systems that combine air and water cooling to manage heat in the ISS environment

Installation in Express Rack 2 lockers, adhering to rigorous testing standards

Private network link with a 1 Mbps speed and periodic connectivity downtimes

Military-spec connectors and custom cables for secure and reliable connections

Computers in Space

Overcoming Operational Challenges in Space

Operating computers in space presents a unique set of challenges that require innovative solutions. Power budget constraints necessitate efficient power management techniques to ensure that the systems can function reliably without exceeding the available resources. Redundant systems are employed to enhance reliability, allowing for continued operation even if one component fails. Communication buffering is also implemented to address the lack of an API for connection status, ensuring that data is not lost during periods of connectivity downtime.

As the Spaceborne Computer project continues to evolve, engineers are exploring new technologies and strategies to further improve space computing capabilities. For example, the potential use of Starlink in the future could offer improved connectivity, allowing for faster data transfer and more reliable communication between the ISS and ground control. Ongoing evaluation of hardware and software configurations is also being conducted to identify areas for optimization and enhancement.

The Spaceborne Computer project is a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of the engineers and scientists involved. By pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space computing, they are paving the way for future missions and discoveries that will expand our understanding of the universe and our place in it. As we continue to explore the final frontier, the importance of reliable, high-performance computing systems in space will only continue to grow.

