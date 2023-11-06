Astro Pi Mission Space Lab coding competition launches once again

The team over at Raspberry Pi have once again launched the Astro Pi Mission Space Lab competition enabling young people all over Europe a chance to have their code for a science experiment run in space on the International Space Station (ISS). So if you are think you are up for the challenge this year’s Mission Space Lab, astronauts from the European Space Agency are setting young people a task : to write a computer program that runs on the ISS and calculates the speed at which the ISS is orbiting planet Earth. Participation in Mission Space Lab is completely free.

Astro Pi Mission Space Lab

The Astro Pi Mission Space Lab is a unique initiative that offers young people an unprecedented opportunity to contribute to space exploration. This program invites participants aged up to 19 years to write a Python program for the Astro Pi computers onboard the International Space Station (ISS) with the goal of calculating the speed of the ISS.

Participants engage in this project in teams of 2 to 6, working under the guidance of mentors who help them navigate through the process. The Mission Space Lab program is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all levels of programming experience. For beginners, a guided project is available to provide a roadmap for the mission. Meanwhile, more experienced teams are encouraged to create their own innovative solutions.

The Astro Pi, the heart of this program, are Raspberry Pi computers equipped with a High Quality Camera, a Sense HAT add-on board with sensors, and a Coral machine learning accelerator. The Astro Pis are not just ordinary computers; they are specifically designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space and function effectively in the ISS environment.

In this program, participants are encouraged to use sensor data from the Astro Pis in creative ways to calculate the ISS’s speed. This requires not only programming skills but also an understanding of physics and mathematics. The combination of these disciplines provides a rich and challenging learning environment for participants.

Certificate of achievement

All participants whose programs successfully run on the ISS will receive a certificate of achievement, adding a noteworthy accomplishment to their portfolio. In addition, they will have the chance to attend a Q&A webinar with an ESA astronaut, a rare opportunity to interact directly with a professional in the field of space exploration. They will also receive data from the ISS based on their programs, providing them with a unique dataset for further analysis and learning.

Astro Pi Guides

To support the teams in their mission, the Astro Pi Mission Space Lab provides a mentor guide and a creator guide. The mentor guide includes tips on structuring the mission and assisting the team in problem-solving. It serves as a valuable resource for mentors to effectively guide their teams. On the other hand, the creator guide is designed to help participants design and create their Python programs. It provides insights into the technical aspects of the mission, guiding participants through the process of program creation.

Furthermore, a project guide is also provided as part of the resources. This guide showcases one way to complete the task by writing a program that calculates the ISS speed using photos taken by the Astro Pi’s camera. This guide serves as an example and inspiration for participants, showing them what is possible with the Astro Pi and Python programming.

The Astro Pi Mission Space Lab is a groundbreaking program that combines space exploration with coding, offering young people a unique opportunity to contribute to real-life space missions. It not only enhances their programming skills but also fosters a deeper understanding of space science, making it a truly enriching experience.

For more details and to apply to enter the new Astro Pi Mission Space Lab jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website.



