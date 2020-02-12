Compal GEMINI gaming laptop concept

Following on from other systems unveiled this week by Compal is the Compal GEMINI gaming laptop which features an expandable display allowing you to enjoy 15.6 inch or 17.8 inches depending on your needs. When you require a little more space simply pull the primary display upwards and the secondary display normally above the keyboard will tilt to provide a larger display providing you with one and a half more screen space.

As you may have already guessed the gaming laptop is still just a concept and not a finished product provides a glimpse at what the company is hoping to develop in the near future.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Compal as the company normally manufactures systems for other brands to repackage and sell. But as soon as information comes to light in any form, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

