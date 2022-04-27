Trexo compact portable phone and camera slider

Photographers and videographers searching for an affordable way to add extra creativity to their shots may be interested in a new phone and camera slider called the Trexo. The powerful yet compact camera slider features motion control, vertical operation if desired and a range of shareable presets together with time-lapse features and more.

Trexo Slider can support cameras up to 1.5kg in weight on 90° vertical shots and 2.5kg on incline shots up to 45°. Trexo Slider and Trexo Motion App have dual synchronization dynamics so that Trexo Slider synchronizes the points you created on your mobile device instantly.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $305 or £243 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Phone & camera slider

“Trexo Slider is an ultra compact teachable camera slider with a cutting edge design and a powerful motor that delivers the smoothest motion shots anytime, anywhere. Trexo Slider is a great motion control tool with incredible power in a very small form factor. Ultra-portable and compact design help you bring professional performance wherever you go. You can carry your Trexo Slider on nearly every backpack.”

If the Trexo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Trexo phone and camera slider project play the promotional video below.

“Trexo Slider can be operated with its onboard menu. You can program a movement by teaching the slider start and stop points by teaching it or setting it from the menu. You can also program incline and loop actions directly from the onboard menu. Teach/Set two positions via the onboard menu and make Trexo Slider move between these two points on loop mode. You can also set the speed easily directly from the onboard menu without using your mobile device. “

“The points you set are synchronized instantly with the Trexo Motion App, so you can monitor and change the parameters of the movement. It’s also possible to save these parameters as presets and convert the movement to a motion timelapse to push the limits of your creativity!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone and camera slider, jump over to the official Trexo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals