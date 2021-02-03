Proto Harold smart phone camera slider

Smart phone photographers and videographers searching for a small portable camera slider may be interested in a new project created by Simple Robot based in Cleveland Ohio. Offering a lightweight smart phone camera slider capable of adding plenty of creativity to your videos and photography. The speed and travel length are both adjustable, with a max travel speed of ~1cm per second, or ~50 seconds to go 52cm / 20.5″ from one end to the other. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $175 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Proto Harold campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Proto Harold camera slider project checkout the promotional video below.

“Your smartphone can go from pocket to stunning motion shot in under 10 seconds as the PROTO-HAROLD 1.1 has ZERO assembly or setup, programming or technical know-how required for use. Simply insert your smartphone, press “ON”, followed by “GO” and you have a MOVING VIDEO.”

Use the backlit LCD screen and EASY MENU to change modes to TIME LAPSE and set a desired time frame of 2 – 60 minutes. The PROTO-HAROLD 1.1 does the math and will travel from one end to the other, slowly accelerating, reaching full speed, decelerating and smoothly coming to a stop within the time frame selected. Once done, it will park and then ask to run a second time in reverse.

“Perfect for live streams, nature documentaries, music videos, interviews, YouTubers, TikTokers, movie projects for screens large and small, commercials, presentations, video demonstrations, school projects, home movies, advertisements, video production, unboxing videos, reaction videos, literally… any video project imaginable.”

Light Weight and Portable (under 2 pounds / under 1kg)

34″ x 4″ x 2″ (87cm x 10cm x 5cm)

20.5″ of camera movement (52cm)

Strong for its size (can lift itself, or up to 2 pounds vertically)

Designed for smartphones up to 2 pounds, but can slide 10+ pounds (not recommended)

USB rechargeable (take and charge it anywhere)

~2 Hour Runtime (horizontal, no camera)

~1 Hour Runtime (vertical, no camera)

RECORD MOVING TIME LAPSE VIDEO (2 – 60 minutes) with soft start and stop

(3) 1/4″ standard tripod bottom mounting holes on each end

Non-marring rubber feet

Self Calibrating

Powered by a 16MHz Super Computer Thinking Machine

Precision Stepper Motor Control

Quiet Operation

(2) Lithium Ion Rechargeable Batteries

RED/GREEN charging LED

Replaceable Safety Fuse (remove for long term storage/transport)

Pre-programmed with an EASY USE MENU, turn it on and use it

Adjustable Speed, Acceleration/Deceleration & Overall Travel Length

Blue

Designed, Machined and Hand Assembled in Cleveland, Ohio, USA

“When turned on, the PROTO-HAROLD 1.1 will begin running “BOUNCE”, a custom-written, pre-loaded program which will move the CAMERA SLED from one end of the track to the other. Instead of only traveling only one time like other systems, or harshly running back and forth, BOUNCE slowly brings the camera sled to a smooth, full stop, before reversing and smoothly accelerating backwards to full speed, endlessly repeating this choreographed process.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the camera slider, jump over to the official Proto Harold crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals