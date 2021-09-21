Elos mini skateboard kit hits Kickstarter

Elos is a small compact mini skateboard kit which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over double its required funding thanks to over 150 backers with still 22 days remaining. The easy to assemble kit allows you to build a compact skateboard that fun to ride, easy to learn and features high quality deck, wheels, trucks and components.

Elos mini skateboard kit from $89

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Founded in 2016 on Kickstarter, thousands of Elos riders have shared their smile on Instagram with #TeamElos. And now, we’re back with a hands-on twist to feet-forward fun! We’ve beta tested the DIY kit with riders 7-years-old to 70-years-young. The result? An awesome challenge that keeps everyone engaged from box opening to block cruising. Are you ready for an adventure?”

If the Elos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Elos mini skateboard project review the promotional video below.

“Unbeatable cruising performance. Premium materials sourced globally from the States, German and Japan. This will bring you smooth crusing experience for years. We have broken down the building process into simple steps that young kids can follow. Some steps require more physical strength (like tightening the big bolts), so adult supervision is recommended. For the DIY enthusiasts out there, we’ve packed enough of a challenge in both the build and learning to ride to keep you fully satisfied.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mini skateboard, jump over to the official Elos crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

