The development team at TeamGee based in Boston in the United States have created a new off-road electric skateboard equipped with self-levelling suspension, automotive level shock absorption, carbon fibre board and more. The Behemoth off-road electric skateboard is capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 mph and offers a 22 mile range thanks to its to 600w brushless motors. The electric skateboard also features four gears for acceleration and braking and 155 mm off-road rubber tyres.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1157 or £857 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Behemoth campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Behemoth electric skateboard project play the promotional video below.

“Meet TeamGee’s Behemoth. The perfect balance of power and agility. Behemoth lets you glide across any terrain with ease while giving you a tight turning radius and balanced ride so you can drift and slide around corners. It features an independent suspension system only found on fast, high-end cars. This advanced self-leveling suspension gives the Behemoth the balancing power and shock absorption of a car and gives you a perfectly balanced and controlled ride.”

“Behemoth is made for your all-terrain, off-road, and cross-country adventures. Whether you’re riding through mountain roads, desert trails, gravel paths, or are just out for bigger and better experiences, Behemoth will help you make the most of any ride. Go on any trail knowing your board will let you ride across it with ease.”

Source : Indiegogo

