ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a compact 65% gaming keyboard

At CES 2024 this week ASUS has unveiled a wealth of gaming hardware for the New Year including a new compact keyboard that doesn’t just look good on your desk but also packs a punch with state-of-the-art features. The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a dream come true for gamers and professionals alike who crave a space-efficient keyboard without compromising on the bells and whistles that enhance their computing experience.

At the heart of this 65% gaming keyboard are the ROG RX Low-Profile optical switches. These switches are meticulously designed for accuracy, featuring a unique hollow square stem and an X-stabilizer that work together to diminish key wobble and deliver uniform keystrokes. What this means for users is a typing experience that’s not only stable and responsive but also incredibly quick, which is essential whether you’re in the heat of a virtual battle or typing up a report.

ROG Falchion RX Low Profile gaming keyboard

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile takes typing comfort to the next level with two layers of silicone dampening positioned beneath the UV-coated ABS keycaps. This thoughtful addition not only prolongs the life of the keycaps but also reduces the noise of your typing. The result is a more pleasant and quieter environment, whether you’re gaming into the wee hours of the night or working in a shared space.

One of the keyboard’s most versatile features is its multi-functional touch panel. This intuitive interface allows users to control media and tweak settings with simple swipes and taps. It’s a convenient tool that enhances your workflow and keeps you focused on the task at hand, eliminating the need to fumble with keys or mouse clicks when you need to adjust volume or skip tracks.

The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile also excels in connectivity. It offers a tri-mode connection, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, or USB to link up to five devices. The inclusion of the ROG Omni Receiver is a game-changer, as it consolidates signals from both the keyboard and a compatible mouse into one USB port, helping you maintain a tidy workspace.

Compatibility is crucial for any peripheral, and this keyboard doesn’t disappoint. It supports both Windows and MacOS, making it a breeze to switch between different systems without any setup headaches. This cross-platform support ensures that no matter what operating system you prefer, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is ready to go right out of the box.

Traveling with your keyboard or simply want to keep it dust-free? The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile comes with a protective cover that shields it from potential damage and dirt. This means you can take your keyboard to gaming events or pack it away without worrying about wear and tear.

All things considered, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard is a testament to the fusion of compact design and advanced technology. Its innovative optical switches, noise-dampening layers, and user-friendly touch panel make for an outstanding user experience. With its versatile connectivity options and broad compatibility, it’s designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users. The protective cover is just another thoughtful feature that underscores the keyboard’s overall quality and appeal. Whether you’re a dedicated gamer or a professional who values efficiency and style, this keyboard is a strong option to consider.



