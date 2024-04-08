Cincoze DA-1200 and DV-1100 compact embedded PCs for industrial applications

The need for compact, powerful, and rugged embedded computers is more pressing than ever. These devices play a crucial role in various applications, from smart manufacturing and railway computing to automotive and aerospace industries. The key to success in these challenging environments lies in finding the perfect balance between performance, durability, and flexibility. Cincoze, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, has recently unveiled two new compact embedded PC systems designed to meet these demands, in the form of the DA-1200 and DV-1100.

DA-1200: Packing a Punch in a Palm-Sized Package

The DA-1200 is a prime example of how far industrial embedded computers have come in terms of miniaturization and efficiency. Despite its palm-sized form factor, this device boasts an ultra-low power consumption Intel Alder Lake-N processor and supports up to 16 GB DDR5 memory. This combination makes it an ideal choice for basic industrial applications where space is limited, and power efficiency is paramount. The DA-1200 also offers a range of storage options, including 2.5″ SSD and M.2 SSD, as well as wireless communication capabilities, further enhancing its versatility in various settings.

DV-1100: Uncompromising Performance in a Compact Design

For industries that require even more computing power, the DV-1100 is the perfect solution. This compact embedded computer supports the latest 13th/12th generation Intel Core CPUs and up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory, making it well-suited for demanding tasks such as machine vision and real-time image monitoring. Despite its impressive specifications, the DV-1100 maintains a small footprint, ensuring easy integration into space-constrained industrial environments. The device also features high-speed connectivity options, including 2.5G LAN and 10G USB3.2 Gen2x1, enabling seamless data transfer and communication.

Rugged and Reliable: Built to Withstand Harsh Conditions

Both the DA-1200 and DV-1100 are designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions, making them suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. The DA-1200 boasts a wide temperature range of -40 to 70°C and a wide voltage range of 9 to 48 V, ensuring reliable performance even in the most challenging settings. It is also MIL-STD-810H and EN IEC 61000-6-2/4 compliant, guaranteeing its ability to withstand shock, vibration, and electromagnetic interference.

Similarly, the DV-1100 is built to endure harsh conditions, with EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only), MIL-STD-810H, and EN IEC 61000-6-2/4 compliance. This ruggedness makes it an ideal choice for industries such as transportation, where devices are exposed to constant vibration and extreme temperatures.

Pricing and Availability

While specific pricing details are not provided, the DA-1200 and DV-1100 are positioned to offer cost-effective solutions for their respective target markets. Availability is expected to be announced by Cincoze through their distribution channels, catering to various industries looking for reliable and compact embedded computing solutions.

The Future of Industrial Computing

As technology continues to evolve, the role of compact embedded computers in industrial applications will only become more significant. The DA-1200 and DV-1100 represent a new generation of devices that combine performance, efficiency, and ruggedness in a compact form factor. As industries continue to embrace automation, IoT, and AI, the demand for such devices will undoubtedly grow.

For those interested in the broader scope of industrial computing, there are numerous areas to explore. The integration of AI in embedded systems, the role of IoT in industrial automation, and the advancements in edge computing are all relevant topics that highlight the impact of these compact embedded computers in modern industries. As we move forward, devices like the DA-1200 and DV-1100 will be at the forefront of driving innovation and efficiency in industrial applications worldwide.



