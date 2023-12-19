Raspberry Pi 5 industrial PC with M.2 NVMe storage adapter

EDATEC, a specialist in embedded and industrial electronics, has made strides in the realm of industrial computing with the introduction of the ED-IPC3020, an industrial computer powered by a Raspberry Pi 5. This innovative device is the first of its kind to support M.2 NVMe storage, marking a significant advancement in the field.

The Raspberry Pi 5, which powers the ED-IPC3020, features a quad-core 2.4GHz Arm Cortex-A76 processor. This processor offers robust computing power, enabling the device to handle complex tasks with ease. The ED-IPC3020 is housed in a rugged fanless chassis, making it a compact and reliable solution for industrial computing.

One of the most notable features of the ED-IPC3020 is its support for M.2 NVMe solid-state storage through an adapter board. This feature allows for high-speed, high-capacity storage, which is crucial in an industrial setting where large amounts of data are often processed and stored.

Industrial PC powered by Raspberry Pi 5

In addition to its impressive storage capabilities, the ED-IPC3020 offers a multitude of ports, including Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, RS485 and RS232 serial ports, and stereo analog audio in and out. This wide array of ports ensures that the device can connect with a variety of other devices, making it a versatile addition to any industrial computing setup.

The ED-IPC3020 also excels in terms of its display capabilities. It features dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output, ensuring high-quality visuals for any task. The device also includes built-in RTC, further enhancing its functionality.

Software-wise, the ED-IPC3020 supports a range of operating systems, including the Raspberry Pi OS. This flexibility allows users to choose the operating system that best fits their needs, providing a customizable computing experience.

Wireless connectivity is another advantage of the ED-IPC3020. It supports dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing for seamless connection to wireless networks and devices.

In terms of its electrical and mechanical characteristics, the ED-IPC3020 is designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures, from -25°C to 60°C. This makes it a suitable choice for environments with extreme temperature conditions. The device has also received certifications from the FCC and CE, testifying to its quality and safety.

Finally, the ED-IPC3020 is available with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, catering to different computing needs. Prices for this Raspberry Pi 5-powered industrial computer start at $165, making it an affordable solution for industrial computing.

EDATEC’s ED-IPC3020 offers a comprehensive solution for industrial computing. With its powerful Raspberry Pi 5 processor, support for M.2 NVMe storage, wide range of ports, and versatile software options, it is a robust and reliable option for any industrial computing setup. Its electrical and mechanical characteristics, along with its wireless capabilities and regulatory certifications, make it a standout choice in the market. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official EDATEC website.

