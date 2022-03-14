Compact 32GB 3200 MHz DDR4 SODIMM module

Goodram Industrial has introduced its new DDR4 SODIMM module this month reference : GR4S32G320D8I, offering 32 GB or memory at a speed of 3200 MHz. The compact form factor of SODIMM modules allows to use an exceptionally large RAM capacity (up to 2x 32 GB) in systems based on the smallest motherboards from the ITX family such as nano, pico, and micro-ITX.

DDR4 SODIMM module

“Stable operation in an extended temperature range is one of the key conditions that must be met by selected models of industrial DRAM memories. In addition to the appropriate design of the device, ensuring this criterion requires control in the production process and the finished product in a properly prepared environment.

Therefore, industrial memories, designed to work in a wide temperature range, are subjected to a process of thermal acceleration, the purpose of which is to detect as many damages as possible that may occur in the first period of use. This means the memory is subjected to a procedure in which hundreds of TBs of data are written and verified in the DRAM. Such test allows the detection of almost all damages located in the interface or matrix of memory cells.”

“The compact form factor of SODIMM modules allows to use an exceptionally large RAM capacity (up to 2x 32 GB) in systems based on the smallest motherboards from the ITX family (nano, pico, and micro – ITX). The DDR4 GR4S32G320D8I is intended to operate in a wide temperature range. This means the memories are designed to work in applications exposed to variable environmental conditions between -40°C and +85°C. The manufacturer also offers a version of the module for the range from 0 to +85°C.”

Source : TPU : Goodram

