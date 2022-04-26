E Ink folding Gallery 3 Color ePaper launches

E Ink the commercial leader in digital paper technology has this week announced the launch of its new E Ink Gallery 3 Color ePaper. Offering a next generation color ePaper designed for eNote markets and eReader. The new color ePaper is based on the E Ink ACeP Advanced Color ePaper platform offering a full-color gamut using a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white.

“In Gallery 3, the black and white update time has been improved to 350 milliseconds (ms), the fast color mode is 500 ms, standard color mode is 750-1000 ms and best color is achieved at 1500 ms. This is a substantial improvement over the first generation of E Ink Gallery, which had a black and white update time of two seconds and color updates of ten seconds. In addition, Gallery 3 will have an improved resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) versus the earlier 150ppi and an operating temperature of 0-50 degrees Celsius, on par with black and white eReaders.”

Folding Color ePaper

“E Ink is very excited to announce this significant breakthrough with E Ink Gallery 3,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “For the first time, our Gallery full color ink platform series can be offered for an enhanced reading and shopping experience for eBooks, and for colorful document viewing and editing in eNotes. We have invested over $100 million dollars in R&D resources and budget to improve every aspect of this technology. Our team across the world has worked tirelessly over the past several years, and has made a product we can all be proud of”

“E Ink Gallery 3 joins the recent portfolio of new color products E Ink has launched in the last month, including E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus for electronic shelf labels (ESL) and E Ink Gallery Plus for Signage. These products will be available for viewing at Touch Taiwan 2022 from April 27-29, 2022, in E Ink’s booth, #M802 on the fourth floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and during Display Week from May 10-12 in E Ink’s booth #626 at the San Jose Convention Center. E Ink will also be showcasing foldable and rollable versions of E Ink Gallery 3.”

Source : E Ink

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals