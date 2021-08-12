Driver is a new cold brew coffee maker which features a design that allows you to speed up the coffee brewing process by up to 6 times say its creators. Launched via Kickstarter the cold drip brew coffee maker has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 120 backers with still 29 days remaining.

The cold brew system can also be used for tea and other beverages and allows you to control the drip rate and use any ground coffee. After your brew is complete the Driver is easy to clean and offers fast extraction compared to other systems on the market brewing your favorite beverage into hours or less. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Driver campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Driver cold brew coffee maker project play the promotional video below.

“Where other cold-drip makers will have you waiting 6-12 hours this summer, Driver can make the perfect cold-drip drinks in just 2 hours! Up to 6x faster! With our exclusive cold-brew mesh filter, you can make your cold tea or coffee brew at home with ease too. Driver is your best Work From Home Companion, and we’ve come to Kickstarter to get this project funded! “

“With our patented coffee-basket design, water will be distributed evenly through 3 channels for better and faster absorption into the coffee. Unlike other cold-drip coffee makers that place all the coffee grounds in one basket, Driver has 3 individual sections. In each of these sections, the water absorption and saturation happen faster, without sacrificing flavor.”

“With Cold-Drip coffee, speed of flow-rate for the water passing onto the coffee can have a big impact on flavor. Our adjustable flow-rate valve gives you precise control over this process. With Driver, you can choose any kind of ground coffee, from light to dark roast, and experiment with the flow-rate to extract the flavours you’re looking for.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cold brew coffee maker, jump over to the official Driver crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

