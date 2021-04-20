JoGo coffee brewing straw from $17

JoGo is a new coffee brewing straw that allows you to instantly brew a “robust cup of coffee or tea” and is 100% sustainable. The JoGo coffee brewing straw is dishwasher safe, easy to clean and completely portable providing a zero waste and money-saving way to brew your perfect coffee wherever you may be constructed from durable stainless steel the straw can be used with ground coffee or looseleaf tea.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $17 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the JoGo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the JoGo coffee brewing straw project review the promotional video below.

“JoGo is a reusable straw that is equipped with a patent-pending mesh filter that allows you to enjoy a robust cup of coffee, loose-leaf tea, or that fresh mojito, anywhere and anytime. A compact, portable, and sustainable way to brew and enjoy a robust cup of coffee, all in the same mug. No machines, no waste, and no hassle. “

“Simply drop in a scoop of your favorite ground coffee, add hot water, pop in your JoGo, and enjoy! The perfect companion for your outdoor, sustainable, and on-the-go lifestyle.”

” JoGo is designed to fight against disposable culture by eliminating the need for plastic straws, to-go coffee lids, K-cups, and wasteful paper filters. Our method allows you to brew and drink coffee in the same cup, streamlining the process and avoiding unnecessary waste.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the coffee brewing straw, jump over to the official JoGo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals