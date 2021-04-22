CODA film premiers on Apple TV+ on August 13th 2021



Apple has this week announced that CODA the first film in Sundance Festival history to win all top prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category, will be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service during August 2021. The storyline of CODA features a hearing teenage girl who is a child of deaf adults (CODA for short) and has been written and directed by Sian Heder, and stars Emilia Jones as the hearing girl.

CODA is the first film in Sundance Festival history to win all top prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category and stars Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Eugenio Derbez (The Casagrandes), Troy Kotsur (The Number 23), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings), Daniel Durant (Switched at Birth), Amy Forsyth (Beautiful Boy), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), and Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God).

“Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.”

Source : Apple

