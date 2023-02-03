SO-2 laser engraver and CNC pen plotter from $129

Makers, hobbyists and small businesses searching for an affordable laser engraver that can also be used as a CNC pen plotter. Might be interested to know that the SO-2 laser engraver and cutting machine is currently discounted from $299 down to just $129. The 4-in-1 cutting system provides a multifunctional desktop cutter that can be used on a wide variety of different materials from food to glass.

Check out the video below to learn more about the laser cutter and its powerful five what laser cutting head that can be used to both engrave and cut through a wide variety of different materials and has a 210 x 280mm cutting and engraving area.

SO-2 laser engraver and pen plotter

“Inkscape and UGS are recommended for writing and drawing (Windows). LaserGRBL(Windows) is recommended for engraving. This software is saved in an SD card coming with SO-2, you can download them to create whatever you like. If your system is Mac, Lightburn (need to pay and download) is recommended for engraving. P.S. Writing and painting functions cannot be used via Mac.”

“With the 10W output compressed spot laser head, SO-2 supports cutting 7mm wood, 3mm Acrylic, leather, paper. And you can get much better laser engraving metal, leather, wood, acrylic, etc. There are also options of the 5W output/40W Electric power, 5W output compressed spot laser head.

For more information on the engraver and cutter jump over to the official product page on the Sovol website to take advantage of the huge discount which is currently on offer reducing the price from $299 down to just $129 for a limited time.

Source : Sovol





