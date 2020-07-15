LOTMAXX multifunctional desktop 3D printer from $279

A new multi-functional desktop 3D printer is now available via Indiegogo offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. The project has already raised over $500,000 thanks to nearly 2,000 backers. Early bird pricing is available from $279 offering a 36% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide delivery expected to take place sometime around October 2020

Equipped with the Aeolus Heat Dissipation system (AHDS) and S Move System (SMS), LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK has effectively boosted the print speed and successfully saved up to 30% average print time. The LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK comes with optional automatic bed leveling feature.

“Imagine a desktop 3D printer that can print faster than average, featuring multiple functions such as auto leveling, laser engraving and bicolor printing using simple add-ons. Plus build quality with premium materials, sleek and ergonomic design. The ultra-precise technology allows for 0.1mm accuracy. While the unleveled bed might cause nozzle clogging, scratch marks and poor adhesion, the auto leveling is one of the most important benefits that LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK can offer to the quality of your prints.”

“Establishing ourselves in 2018, LOTMAXX is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in 3D printing. Gathered with more than 100 professionals, experienced developers and engineers from 3D printing, tablet computer and machine manufacturing industries, we’ve harnessed the great capability of design, research and production of 3D printing. SHARK offers free slicer software for 3D printing and laser engraving, fit for beginners and advanced users who want to print without hassle. Supporting Windows & Mac.”

Source : Indiegogo

