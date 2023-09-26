Claude 2 prompt tips and tricks from its creators Anthropic

If you’re new to Claude 2.0 or would like to learn more about tips and tricks directly from the team of developers who created this amazing AI tool, you might be interested in this quick overview guide. The practice and optimization of prompt engineering in language models have become increasingly important. This is particularly true with the Claude model at Anthropic, a language model that has been fine-tuned to provide accurate, thoughtful, and nuanced responses. This article will delve into the intricacies of prompt engineering, its importance, and how to optimize it, with a particular focus on the Claude model.

Prompt engineering

Prompt engineering is a critical aspect of working with language models. It involves optimizing prompts to get the best response from a language model. This process is not as straightforward as it may seem, as it requires a deep understanding of the model’s capabilities and limitations. It also requires a keen eye for detail and a willingness to experiment and iterate on prompts to achieve the desired results.

One of the challenges in prompt engineering is dealing with “jailbreaks,” or prompts that circumvent filters. These are specific prompts designed to bypass filters applied to language models. Alex, a prompt engineer at Anthropic, has been instrumental in writing “jailbreaks” as part of his work in prompt engineering. His work was inspired by Anthropic’s paper, “Red Teaming Language Models to Reduce Harms,” which discusses a safety-first approach to researching language models.

Claude 2 prompt tips and tricks

Anthropic takes an empirical, test-driven approach to prompt engineering. This involves running new prompts against benchmarks to measure performance. This approach allows the team to identify areas of improvement and make necessary adjustments to optimize the model’s performance.

Alex shares five tips for getting the best performance from Claude. First, it’s crucial to clearly describe your task. This helps the model understand what is expected and respond accordingly. Second, use XML tags to mark different parts of your prompt. Claude has been fine-tuned to pay special attention to the structure of XML tags, which can help improve the model’s response. Third, provide multiple examples. This gives the model a better understanding of the task and can lead to more accurate responses.

100,000 tokens

The fourth tip is to make use of Claude’s ability to read up to 100,000 tokens, equivalent to about 70,000 words or the length of The Great Gatsby. This allows the model to process a large amount of information and provide a more comprehensive response. Lastly, allow Claude time to “think” before producing a final answer. Researchers have found that allowing language models time to think through their responses before producing a final answer improves performance.

When it comes to testing and refining prompts, it’s recommended to gather a diverse set of example inputs that are representative of the real-world data you will be asking Claude to process. This includes any difficult inputs or edge cases that Claude may encounter. Testing your prompt with these inputs can approximate how well Claude will perform “in the field” and help you see where Claude is having difficulties.

Prompt development data

It’s also recommended to set aside a test set of inputs and use your prompt development data to evaluate how well Claude is performing the task. This helps ensure that you’re not overfitting to just the prompt development data. If you want more input data but don’t have a lot of it yet, you can prompt a separate instance of Claude to generate additional input text for you to test on.

Refining a prompt can be a lot like performing a series of experiments. You run tests, interpret the results, then adjust a variable based on the results. When Claude fails a test, try to identify why it failed and adjust your prompt to account for that failure point. This process of experimentation and iteration is key to optimizing prompts with Claude.

Prompt engineering is a critical aspect of working with language models like Claude. It requires a deep understanding of the model’s capabilities and limitations, a willingness to experiment and iterate, and a keen eye for detail. By following the tips and best practices shared by the team at Anthropic, users can optimize their use of Claude and achieve the best possible results.



