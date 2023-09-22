What is Claude Pro from Anthropic AI and is it worth paying for?

Anthropic AI, a research company founded by ex-OpenAI employees, has recently introduced Claude Pro, a paid plan for its Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot, Claude 2.0. This new offering is currently available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand globally.

Since its launch in July, Claude 2.0 has been chosen by many as their day-to-day AI assistant. Users have praised its longer context windows, faster outputs, and complex reasoning capabilities. Claude Pro now offers subscribers 5x more usage of Claude 2.0 for a monthly price of $20 (US) or £18 (UK). This increased usage allows users to enhance their productivity across a range of tasks, including summarizing research papers, querying contracts, and iterating further on coding projects.

What is Claude Pro

Claude Pro also provides priority access to Claude.ai during high-traffic periods and early access to new features. These benefits are designed to help users get the most out of Claude 2.0, further enhancing its value as a productivity tool.

Claude Pro, powered by Claude 2, is designed to be safer than competing models. While it may not be as capable as GPT-4, it outperforms most other AI models on standardized tests. Claude 2.0 can handle up to 100K tokens per prompt, equivalent to around 75,000 words, and is trained on data up to early 2023.

Who is Claude Pro for?

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Claude 2.0 :

Safety and ethical considerations have been at the forefront of Claude 2.0’s development. Anthropic aims to create a “helpful, harmless, and honest” LLM with Claude, using safety guardrails to avoid issues of bias, inaccuracy, and unethical behavior. A second AI model, Constitutional AI, is used to discourage toxic or biased responses and maximize positive impact.

To further ensure safety, Anthropic’s pre-release process includes “red teaming,” where researchers try to provoke unsafe responses from Claude to improve safety mitigations. As a public benefit corporation, Anthropic is able to prioritize safety over profits, demonstrating its commitment to AI safety.

Anthropic’s commitment to AI safety extends beyond its own products. The company’s CEO believes that to advocate for AI safety, the company must compete commercially and influence competitors to raise safety standards. This commitment has been recognized at the highest levels, with Anthropic briefing U.S. president Joe Biden at a White House AI summit and committing to providing the U.K.’s AI Safety Taskforce with early access to its models.

Claude Pro represents a significant step forward in the development of safe and effective AI tools. By prioritizing safety and ethical considerations, Anthropic is setting a new standard for the industry and demonstrating the potential of AI to enhance productivity and creativity.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals