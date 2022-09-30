Citroen Oli EV concept car unveiled

Citroen has unveiled its latest concept car, the Citroen Oli EV which is designed to be an electric family car it certainly looks unique and interesting from the photos.

The Citroen Oli comes with an all-electric powertrain and a 40kWh battery, the car has a range of up to 248 miles.

Citroën CEO, Vincent Cobée, explains: “We called this project ‘oli’ as a nod to Ami, and because it sums up what the vehicle is all about – further proof that only Citroën can deliver no-nonsense, All-Electric mobility to all kinds of people in unexpected, responsible and rewarding ways.”

While Ami was literally a small step in ‘walking the talk’, oli signals an exciting leap forwards. Rather than being a 2,500kg ‘palace on wheels’ filled with screens and gadgets, oli proves that more can be achieved with less, and showcases how inventive use of responsible materials and a sustainable production process can lead to inexpensive yet desirable zero-emission vehicles that meet multiple lifestyles.

Vincent Cobée adds: “Three societal conflicts are happening simultaneously – first is the value of and dependence on mobility, second is economic constraints and resource uncertainty, and third is our growing sense of desire for a responsible and optimistic future.

You can find out more details about the new Citroen Oli EV concept car over at Citroen at the link below.

Source Citroen



