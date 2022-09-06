Citroen My Ami Tonic EV unveiled

Citroen has added a new model to its Ami EV range, the Citroen My Ami Tonic and the car comes with a yellow and khaki color scheme.

The Citroen My Ami Tonic is the latest model in the Ami electric range and it also comes with a range of customizable options.

In keeping with the fun spirit of Ami 100% ëlectric, My Ami Tonic features “+” and “-“ interior stickers on the A-pillars to highlight its 100% electric nature. The yellow accents are mirrored inside, with the door pulls, bag hook and the two front panel recesses also finished in vibrant yellow, contrasting with khaki accents on the dashboard storage bins and in the door net surround. Yellow directional arrows are used in a fun way to guide passengers on how to use features such as the door handles and windows.

Mathieu Wandon, Citroën Head of Graphic Design, said: “The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives My Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups aged 16 and up.”

My Ami Tonic interior is equipped as standard with accessories to support day-to-day use such as a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, door nets, a central separation net, a bag hook, floor mats and the DAT@AMI dongle used to connect Ami with a smartphone via the My Citroën App.

You can find out more information about the new Citroen My Ami Tonic over at the Citroen website at the link below.

Source Citroen

