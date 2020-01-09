CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 3 released

Adafruit has today announced the release of CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 3 edging ever closer to a final release. The latest version is now available to download from the GitHub and offers an open source derivative of the MicroPython programming language targeted towards the student and beginners. Adafruit supports the development of CircuitPython a software implementation of the Python 3 programming language, written in C.

“This is release 5.0.0 beta.3. Beta releases are largely feature-complete, but are meant for testing. Use the latest stable 4.x release when first starting with CircuitPython. When you find a bug please check the current known issues and file an issue if something isn’t already known.

5.0.0 is the latest major revision of CircuitPython. It features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support, support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontrollers, and PWM audio support.”

Source: Adafruit

