Circuit Breakers TV series premiers on Apple TV

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new children’s TV series Circuit Breakers which will be premiering on the companies streaming service next month and available to watch from November 11 2022 on Apple TV+. “In the future, technology will be able to make the lives of every kid easier. See what happens when childhood curiosity leads to chaos in Circuit Breakers.”

“Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The gripping trailer highlights the seven distinct stories with cast including Callan Farris (“Grimcutty”), Nathaniel Buescher (“APB”), Veda Cienfuegos (“Undone”), Cole Keriazakos (“Southside”), Maz Jobrani (“Immigrant”), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (“Y: The Last Man”), Arielle Halili (“Less Than Kosher”), Gavin MacIver-Wright (“Odd Squad: Mobile Unit”), Khiyla Aynne (“13: The Musical”), Maya McNair (“Clarice”) and more.”

Circuit Breakers Apple TV

“Circuit Breakers” is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up. The series was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season including the pilot. “Circuit Breakers” is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.”

Source : YouTube



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals