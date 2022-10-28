Apple announces Q4 financial results

Apple has announced its Q4 financial results for 2022, this is for the company’s fiscal Q4 and the announced record revenue of $90.1 billion, which is up 8 percent on the previous year.

Quarterly earnings per diluted share are $1.29, which is up 4 percent year over year, they had total annual revenue of $394.3 billion, up 8 percent on theprevious year.

“This quarter’s results reflect Apple’s commitment to our customers, to the pursuit of innovation, and to leaving the world better than we found it,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “As we head into the holiday season with our most powerful lineup ever, we are leading with our values in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, to securing user privacy, to strengthening accessibility, and to creating products and services that can unlock humanity’s full creative potential.”

“Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, and returned over $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. The strength of our ecosystem, unmatched customer loyalty, and record sales spurred our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year.”

You can see the full Apple Q4 financial results over at the Apple website at the link below.

Source Apple



