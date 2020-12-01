GOOVIS LITE personal 3D cinema headset $79

A new personal 3D cinema headset has been launched via Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers raising over $150,000 still 48 days remaining. Supporting a connection to your smartphone the 2K vivid display provides distortion free viewing without straining your eyes. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £60, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the GOOVIS LITE Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the GOOVIS LITE project checkout the promotional video below.

“600 inches on-the-go virtual screen turns anywhere into your private premium theater with a wide 42° field of view at any time. Dive promptly right into a deeply immersive world like never been before. 2,000,000:1 explosive contrast ratio makes every detail of an image stand out vastly! GOOVIS LITE feeds your eyes with a crystal-clear picture with more saturated and vibrant colors without making you feel any eye strain or fatigue.”

“53 PPD (Pixel Per Degree) now is the highest number in the industry. LITE breaks through the ultimate edge and takes it to the next high level. Clear to every edge! With 9 times more dense image than Apple iPhone 12 Pro display (3 times more than other HMD), 2.1 million (1920*1080) pixels crammed into a 0.49 inch (1.2cm), all you will see is a totally higher, sharper and smoother image with more vivid details.”

Most headsets use a single lens (fresnel lens) or aspherical lens, so the distortion is above 15% or even higher. GOOVIS LITE leads a minimum of 10 times lower and makes the color difference within several micrometers thanks to the highest standard lens design, processing and assembly. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official GOOVIS LITE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

