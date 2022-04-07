Halograph III retro racing chronograph automatic watch from $189

If you are in the market for a new automatic watch you might be interested in a new retro racing inspired chronograph watch created by the team of watch designers at Xeric. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 15 days remaining.

Inspired by the 60s and Le Mans the automatic watch is available in a variety of limited edition styles. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $189 or £145 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Chronograph automatic watch

“After years of offering the most unique timepieces from around the world on Watchismo (now Watches.com), Mitch & Andrew hired Danny in 2013 and together created Xeric. In 2015, Tyler joined the team. We truly have a dream team as we’ve added the most talented people in the industry to grow Xeric into a leading horological microbrand. We started out as watch collectors and it’s our passion to create unexpected timepieces.”

With the assumption that the Xeric crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Xeric Halograph III automatic watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“Xeric was started from a passion to push the boundaries of design and create unique, yet affordable time machines. Watches like you’ve never seen before. We’ve launched and fulfilled over 14 fully-funded projects since the beginning, including the most successful wristwatch campaign in the history of Kickstarter at $5.4 million. We deliver on our promises. After this Kickstarter campaign ends, we’ll send you a post-campaign survey where you will finalize your color choice and provide your shipping information. The survey is generally sent about 1-2 months after the campaign ends.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Halograph III automatic watch, jump over to the official Xeric crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

