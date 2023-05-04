Chrono Odyssey MMORPG gameplay

Samuel Seo Producer of Chrono Studio, Npixel has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming new MMORPG game Chrono Odyssey. The development team have this week released its first gameplay teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the world, encounters and gameplay mechanics all of which look fantastic. Let us hope the developers at Npixel can bring this vision to life.

Choose from six distinct classes – Swordsman, Ranger, Sorcerer, Paladin, Berserker, and Assassin – as you embark on your epic journey. And don’t forget to make your mark with character customization options like gender and appearance, allowing you to express your unique personality and create a personalized combat style that is truly your own.

“Prepare to engage in epic battles alongside hundreds of other players, where strategy, skill, and teamwork determines the outcome. Whether you’re facing off against colossal beasts or competing for dominance against other factions, you’ll need to bring your all and find trusted allies to support you in your quest for victory. And when the time comes to confront the massive Eltanius – one of many powerful bosses within the game world – be sure to come prepared for the ultimate test of strength and will.”

“At Chrono Studio, we are more than just developers – we are avid gamers who share a passion for epic titles and we believe that MMORPGs are more than just games – they are gateways to unforgettable experiences formed through shared adventures and challenges. Our vision for Chrono Odyssey is to continue the legacy of beloved MMORPGs that have stood the test of time. “

“At first glance Chrono Odyssey may seem like your typical MMORPG, but what sets Chrono Odyssey apart from the rest is its unparalleled graphics, made by the UE5 engine and our accumulated expertise. We have also elevated combat to new heights by incorporating the Chrono (time) element, which serves as the core of the game’s universe, as well as the real-time MMO content enjoyed by hundreds of players to provide a dynamic social experience unlike any other.”

“Step into the breathtaking world of Setera, an open-world wilderness that transports you to a world that feels ever-changing. Immerse yourself in the stunning scenery which transforms with each passing season, with a realism that captures the essence of a living and breathing environment. Combat is a thrilling experience that demands both unpredictability and control. Master the basics of attack, defense, dodge, and switch seamlessly between multiple weapons in real-time to gain the upper hand in battle.”

Source : CO





