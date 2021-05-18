Chivalry 2 crossplay open beta starts May 27th

Chivalry 2 the medieval warfare game currently in the final stages of development, launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 8th, 2021, and you can also join the free Cross-Play Open Beta on all platforms from May 27 – June 1 2021 to try out the game and help with tweaking its final release. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. “Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more”.

“Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps.” Check out the developer diary video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new and highly anticipated Chivalry 2 game during which you siege castles and battle huge armies.

Chivalry 2 - Open Beta Announce | Dev Diary

Chivalry II Tutorial New Combat System!

“Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battlecries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs. Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization. A revamped, faster and more fluid combat system offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their playstyle. Immersive sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone.”

