Chieftec Stallion 3 gaming PC case launches February 2022

Chieftec has introduced a new gaming PC case in the form of the Stallion 3 ARGB Case announcing it will be available to purchase during February 2022 and features a front and top removable mesh design for high airflow together with 4 x pre-installed 120mm A-RGB Rainbow fans, together with sliding tempered glass side panel and a 3PIN +5V A-RGB M/B Sync via RGB control hub. Check out the video below to learn more about the premium gaming chassis and its features.
Stallion 3 GP-03B-OP tower gaming PC case
“The CHIEFTEC STALLION 3 is a premium Gaming Chassis that comes with tempered glass side and mesh front panel, off ering the perfect combination of gaming style and high-performance airflow. The case comes with 4 pre-installed A-RGB Rainbow fans and a certified A-RGB control hub, ensuring M/B sync compatibility with: ASUS™ Aura, ASRock™ RGB Sync, MSI™ Mystic Light Sync and Gigabyte™ RGB Fusion. The large interior supports mainboards up to E-ATX format, 240mm radiator on top and 360mm radiator in the front, making this an ideal chassis for a high-end gaming system.”
For more information on the tower gaming PC case jump over to the official product page by following the link below. Unfortunately no pricing has been announced as yet but as soon as more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.
Source : Chieftec
