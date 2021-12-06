AZZA REGIS 902 Cube PC case with infinity mirror optical illusion launches for $400

AZZA has created a new optical illusion PC case in the form of the REGIS 902 Cube offering a unique albeit expensive enclosure for your next PC build. Priced at $400 the PC case is not the cheapest on the market but definitely provides a unique conversation piece and is balanced on one corner thanks to its unique stand.

“The addressable RGB can be controlled via the case button, or synchronized with any motherboard software. At the bottom, two anodized and brushed aluminium panels with large mesh openings complete the frame of the Regis. Each panel is mounted on snap pins for tool-less removal. In addition, golden trims on 4 of the edges highlight the luxurious look of the cube.”

Optical illusion PC case

The REGIS has 3-sided black tinted tempered glass panels, two sides for displaying the system, and the front for featuring an infinity mirror addressable RGB which uses an ultra-thin lighting module.

“Meticulously designed, the CNC milled 8 mm thick aluminium stand secures the REGIS in place at 45 degrees and elevates the case 175 mm off the surface (at the highest point). This unique positioning allows the REGIS to be showcased from all angles. It also gives the REGIS a reduced footprint and improves airflow with two mesh panels for air intake from the bottom of the case. Capable of supporting full mini-ITX, mATX, ATX motherboards, and ATX PSU, the REGIS has enough clearance for 210 mm tall CPU coolers, 336 mm long graphics card, and up to 2x 240/280 radiators which can be first mounted on removable brackets outside of the case for ease of assembly. The REGIS also holds up to 2x 2.5″ SSDs or 1x 2.5″ SSD and 1x 3.5″ HDD which can be placed in trays and mounted in multiple positions. The REGIS includes a 140 mm PWM fan pre-installed at the rear and a PWM/ARGB hub which connects up to 7 ARGB devices and powers 6 PWM fans.”

For more information and full specifications on the AZZA REGIS 902 optical illusion PC case, now available to purchase priced at $400, jump over to the official AZZA product page by following the link below.

Source : AZZA

