Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first electrified Corvette

Chevrolet has unveiled its first electrified Corvette, Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the car comes with a 6.2 litre Small Block V8 and an electric motor.

The new Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray comes with 646 horsepower and the car comes with an impressive 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds.

Developed to be the Corvette owners can arrive in anywhere, no matter the season, the new E-Ray — available in removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models — uses electrification to enhance the driving experience with intense straight-line performance, all-weather confidence and sure-footed grand touring capabilities that can only be achieved with eAWD.

E-Ray is also the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD, making it one like none.

“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette.”

The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time1 before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds1.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

You can find out more details about the new Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray over at Chevrolet at the link below, pricing starts at $104,295.

Source Chevrolet





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals