Check for hidden cameras using the DENSOR detector $19

If you would like to check that your next rented apartment or hotel room doesn’t have secretly hidden cameras, you may be interested in the DENSOR. A small pocket sized camera detector that allows you to protect your privacy wherever you may be. The portable battery-powered DENSOR camera detector will quickly allow you to check for hidden cameras and reveal their position.

Equipped with 4 strong LED light beads the DENSOR camera detector measures just 55 x 42 x 12 mm in size and weighs just 14 g. DENSOR can quickly reveal the location of any hidden camera and its location will be marked using a red spot, shown in the viewfinder once a camera has been detected. The small device features 3 different modes depending on your situation and will even reveal cameras that are hidden at depth say its creators. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $19 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

Hidden camera detector

“Nowadays more and more people are concerned about their privacy. Where you are in a hotel, a dressing room, bed room, bathroom or a confidential meeting room and so on. There might be something we can’t see directly in the corner. If you don’t trust the environment you are in, or you would like to make sure you are not being monitored and leak the privacy. Now you have our DENSOR to help with!”

If the DENSOR crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the DENSOR hidden camera detector project play the promotional video below.

“Our DENSOR detector uses high-sensitivity technology that can detect from 8m away. No matter the pinhole camera or the other hidden cameras at the place, DENSOR will help you find it out with very minimal effort. DENSOR’s exclusive built-in chips and advanced detection technologies combine to ensure the safer privacy-protection. From quality technology to friendly support, DENSOR will effectively protect your life with its power.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the hidden camera detector, jump over to the official DENSOR crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals