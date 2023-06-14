New ChatGPT update adds 16K content window, lower prices and more

OpenAI has today rolled out a new update to its ChatGPT AI model following on from the release of gpt-3.5-turbo and gpt-4 earlier this year. Today the latest ChatGPT update brings with it new function calling capability in the Chat Completions API, updated and more steerable versions of gpt4 and gpt3.5turbo, new 16k context version of gpt3.5turbo (vs the standard 4k version), 75% cost reduction on our state-of-the-art embeddings model, 25% cost reduction on input tokens for gpt3.5turbo and announcing the deprecation timeline for the gpt3.5turbo0301 and gpt40314 models.

New ChatGPT models now available

“All of these models come with the same data privacy and security guarantees we introduced on March 1 — customers own all outputs generated from their requests and their API data will not be used for training. Developers can now describe functions to gpt-4-0613 and gpt-3.5-turbo-0613, and have the model intelligently choose to output a JSON object containing arguments to call those functions. This is a new way to more reliably connect GPT’s capabilities with external tools and APIs.”

gpt-4-0613 includes an updated and improved model with function calling.

gpt-4-32k-0613 includes the same improvements as gpt-4-0613, along with an extended context length for better comprehension of larger texts.

With these updates, we’ll be inviting many more people from the waitlist to try GPT-4 over the coming weeks, with the intent to remove the waitlist entirely with this model. Thank you to everyone who has been patiently waiting, we are excited to see what you build with GPT-4!

GPT-3.5 Turbo

gpt-3.5-turbo-0613 includes the same function calling as GPT-4 as well as more reliable steerability via the system message, two features that allow developers to guide the model’s responses more effectively.

gpt-3.5-turbo-16k offers 4 times the context length of gpt-3.5-turbo at twice the price: $0.003 per 1K input tokens and $0.004 per 1K output tokens. 16k context means the model can now support ~20 pages of text in a single request.

Model deprecations

Today, we’ll begin the upgrade and deprecation process for the initial versions of gpt-4 and gpt-3.5-turbo that we announced in March. Applications using the stable model names (gpt-3.5-turbo, gpt-4, and gpt-4-32k) will automatically be upgraded to the new models listed above on June 27th. For comparing model performance between versions, our Evals library supports public and private evals to show how model changes will impact your use cases.

Developers who need more time to transition can continue using the older models by specifying gpt-3.5-turbo-0301, gpt-4-0314, or gpt-4-32k-0314 in the ‘model’ parameter of their API request. These older models will be accessible through September 13th, after which requests specifying those model names will fail. You can stay up to date on model deprecations via our model deprecation page. This is the first update to these models; so, we eagerly welcome developer feedback to help us ensure a smooth transition.

New ChatGPT prices

Embeddings

text-embedding-ada-002 is our most popular embeddings model. Today we’re reducing the cost by 75% to $0.0001 per 1K tokens.

GPT-3.5 Turbo

gpt-3.5-turbo is our most popular chat model and powers ChatGPT for millions of users. Today we’re reducing the cost of gpt-3.5-turbo’s input tokens by 25%. Developers can now use this model for just $0.0015 per 1K input tokens and $0.002 per 1K output tokens, which equates to roughly 700 pages per dollar.

gpt-3.5-turbo-16k will be priced at $0.003 per 1K input tokens and $0.004 per 1K output tokens.

ChatGPT plugins

“Since the alpha release of ChatGPT plugins, we have learned much about making tools and language models work together safely. However, there are still open research questions. For example, a proof-of-concept exploit illustrates how untrusted data from a tool’s output can instruct the model to perform unintended actions. We are working to mitigate these and other risks. Developers can protect their applications by only consuming information from trusted tools and by including user confirmation steps before performing actions with real-world impact, such as sending an email, posting online, or making a purchase.”

For more information on the new ChatGPT update jump over to the official OpenAI blog by following the link below.

Source : OpenAI

