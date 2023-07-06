VBox ChatGPT boombox designed for musical exploration

An interesting artificial intelligent powered ChatGPT boombox has been created for the Interaction Intelligence on Large Language Objects (LLO) class lead by Marcelo Coelho, part of MIT’s Art & Design Major. VBox takes the form of an AI-powered radio specifically created for musical exploration and group vibrations.

In this innovative musical journey, the user selects a cartridge representing their desired genre, which is inserted into the radio. The Vbox then selects a song and displays rolling texts on the screen that relate to the song’s emotions, meanings, or cultural backgrounds.

The user chooses a word that resonates with them, and the Vbox processes it to determine the next direction. OpenAI’s language models analyze the playing track and find similar tracks, which are streamed through Spotify and played through the Vbox’s speakers.

The interface includes a dot matrix display, crank, and buttons for queueing and playing. The Vbox’s hardware combines perforated sheet metal with 3D printed components, powered by an Arduino microcontroller. This integration of AI with analog devices sparks reflections on the role of language models in our daily interactions with objects and culture. VBox has been built by Danning Liang and Artem Laptiev at the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.

“The hardware of VBox is made from perforated sheet metal assembled through mechanical fasteners as well 3D printed pieces for electronic mounting. VBox’s internal electronics are run by an Arduino microcontroller which communicates bidirectionally with ChatGPT and Spotify. “

“The interface of VBox consists of a dot matrix display, a crank, and two buttons dedicated to Queue and play. The crank allows the users to scroll backwards or forward through the texts generated and choose the desired property to queue or play.”

“The user starts their musical journey by choosing a cartridge containing the desired musical genre. As they insert it into the radio, Vbox picks a song based on the cartridge. While the first song is playing, Vbox begins by displaying a series of rolling texts across the screen, “Serenity”, “Freedom”, “Whisper”, “Enigma”, These words all relate to the song being played in some ways, whether it is the emotions, or meanings, or cultural backgrounds.

As the user watches these texts scroll by and finally notices the word that echoes strongly with their vibe, through a simple press of a button, VBox processes the word and picks the next exciting direction for the musical journey.”

“VBox derives its intelligence from OpenAI’s language models, which are prompted to analyze the playing track and extract its various abstract musical, cultural, and contextual properties. The same models are also used to find the tracks that share similar properties. The identified new tracks are streamed through Spotify and played through the VBox’s speakers.”

Source : AB : VBox



