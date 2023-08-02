Pebble IoT nRF91 cellular prototyping platform

At the core of Pebble Tracker prototype platform is a Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP), a powerful tool that empowers the platform with advanced processing and security. The nRF9160 employs a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor and is the engine that drives Pebble Tracker’s ability to develop advanced cellular-IoT applications with a single-device solution.

The open-source firmware incorporated within Pebble Tracker is a testament to its flexibility and adaptability. Its compatibility with GPS, various sensors, NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity, and advanced security features makes it an ideal choice for complex logistical applications.

But what sets Pebble Tracker apart is not just its versatile operations, but also its robust security capabilities. The platform uses Arm TrustZone and Arm CryptoCell-310 to provide top-level security. These features protect crucial processes and applications, ensuring that the data produced is not only accurate, but also safe from external threats.

Cellular prototype platform

In an innovative twist, Pebble Tracker integrates with the IoTeX blockchain, a feature that enables the development of decentralized IoT solutions beyond simple asset tracking. This integration provides end-to-end trust and opens up new avenues for IoT applications.

Pebble Tracker’s sensors provide valuable insights about an asset’s environment and movement. This data, which is cryptographically signed and verifiable, is converted into digital information that can be utilized for asset tracking, remote monitoring, and automation solutions.

Developers will find Pebble Tracker to be an invaluable tool. It is designed with a suite of open-source tools to facilitate easy integration and usage. Furthermore, the platform offers two backend configurations: hosted and custom. The custom configuration allows data to be sent to any custom backend of choice, providing users with unparalleled flexibility.

In summary, all solutions provided by Pebble Tracker are battery-operated, nRF9160-based boards that support NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity. This functionality, combined with its advanced security features and comprehensive sensor support, makes Pebble Tracker an outstanding solution for IoT applications. If you’re looking for a reliable, secure, and flexible cellular-IoT platform that seamlessly integrates with blockchain technology, Pebble Tracker is an option worth considering.

Source: Crowd Supply



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals