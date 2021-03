Pebble Tracker is a battery-operated, cellular-IoT prototyping platform

Developers, electronic enthusiasts and hobbyists searching for a battery-operated cellular Internet of Things (IoT) prototyping platform, may be interested in the new Pebble Tracker which is also blockchain-ready and now available to purchase priced from $99 from the Crowd Supply website.

Pebble Tracker is equipped with GPS support, a variety of rich sensors, NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity, and advanced security features that make it ideal for sophisticated logistical applications where trust is paramount. “In combination with the IoTeX blockchain, its on-board capabilities allow developers to design and build innovative, decentralized IoT solutions that go well beyond conventional asset tracking. Don’t trust, verify! Pebble Tracker offers best-in-class security with trusted execution capabilities via Arm TrustZone to secure and isolate the most critical processes and peripherals for your applications. Arm CryptoCell-310 further enhances the security of Pebble Tracker by offering cryptographic and security resources to protect your applications from various attacks.”

Pebble Tracker incorporates Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9160, a compact and fully-integrated System-in-Package (SiP) that makes advanced processing and security accessible for low-power, cellular-IoT use cases. The nRF9160 SiP utilizes an ARM Cortex-M33 dedicated application processor, a multimode LTE-M/NB-IoT modem, and power management capabilities to deliver high performance, energy efficiency, and unparalleled security. Pebble Tracker has been specifically designed to provide users with a secure, battery-operated, cellular-IoT prototyping platform built around Nordic Semiconductor’s latest low-power nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP) and driven by open-source firmware.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more