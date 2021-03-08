Pebble Tracker is a battery-operated, cellular-IoT prototyping platform

Developers, electronic enthusiasts and hobbyists searching for a battery-operated cellular Internet of Things (IoT) prototyping platform, may be interested in the new Pebble Tracker which is also blockchain-ready and now available to purchase priced from $99 from the Crowd Supply website.

Pebble Tracker is equipped with GPS support, a variety of rich sensors, NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity, and advanced security features that make it ideal for sophisticated logistical applications where trust is paramount. “In combination with the IoTeX blockchain, its on-board capabilities allow developers to design and build innovative, decentralized IoT solutions that go well beyond conventional asset tracking. Don’t trust, verify! Pebble Tracker offers best-in-class security with trusted execution capabilities via Arm TrustZone to secure and isolate the most critical processes and peripherals for your applications. Arm CryptoCell-310 further enhances the security of Pebble Tracker by offering cryptographic and security resources to protect your applications from various attacks.”

Pebble Tracker incorporates Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9160, a compact and fully-integrated System-in-Package (SiP) that makes advanced processing and security accessible for low-power, cellular-IoT use cases. The nRF9160 SiP utilizes an ARM Cortex-M33 dedicated application processor, a multimode LTE-M/NB-IoT modem, and power management capabilities to deliver high performance, energy efficiency, and unparalleled security. Pebble Tracker has been specifically designed to provide users with a secure, battery-operated, cellular-IoT prototyping platform built around Nordic Semiconductor’s latest low-power nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP) and driven by open-source firmware.

Source : Crowd Supply

