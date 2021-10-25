Carrion reverse horror game lets you cause terror as the monster

Carrion the indie arcade game that allows you to cause terror as the monster is now available to play on the PlayStation 4 platform offering a single player mode with Remote play supported as well as DualShock 4 vibration. In Carrion you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin preying on the human researchers. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

Carrion previously launched on the Xbox and PC and is now available via steam with a huge amount of Very Positive reviews since its launch back in July 2020. The indie game has been created by developer Phobia Game Studio and published by Devolver Digital.

“CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

Source : PlayStation

