Select PlayStation DualShock 4 colors return this month

Sony has this week announced the return of Berry Blue, Rose Gold, and more colors to its range of PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers this month, allowing you to customize and purchase your favorite.

“The DualShock 4 wireless controller family has continued to grow since its launch almost seven years ago. We’ve introduced more than 25 colors in total globally, ranging from the classic Jet Black and Wave Blue to the eclectic Sunset Orange and Red Crystal. Today, we’re happy to announce that we’re bringing back some of the more recent stylish designs this August at participating retailers globally, including Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black. Check with your local retailers for availability and price.”

Source : PlayStation

