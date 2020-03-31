Zero 3 carbon fibre wallet from $29

The design team at Rival, based in Melbourne, Australia has created a new carbon fibre wallet constructed using advanced engineering techniques anddesigned for everyday carry “minimalists“.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about each feature from the Sim card slot, to the open canvas access as well as the handy object pull tab.

Early bird pledges are available from $29 or roughly £25 or AU$49 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during July 2020.

“Introducing Zero 3 Bi Fold Card Wallet – engineered for minimalists and designed for easy intuitive use . Equipped with multi-functional features, you wouldn’t want to go anywhere without it. A unique combination of features and attention to detail of every compartment focuses solely on function. Slightly larger than its predecessor, the design is still kept to a minimalist style.”

“Wallet complete with internal elastic strap, controlled magnetic closures, quick pull eject tabs and angled slots create single-motion removal of cards/cash. Built with a collapsible zipper slot for coins/small items and a sim card holder slot. Lined internally with RFID shielding fabric and a curved spine allows for easy open-canvas style access, whilst encasing all sensitive contents inside. Made of signature carbon fiber twill leather, finished with painted edges for maximum durability.”

Source : Kickstarter

