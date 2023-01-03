1500A 12V portable car jump starter $139

Lenercom have created a new portable 12V jump starter offering 1500A as well as a handy power bank, 150 PSI air pump and a useful LED flashlight with three different modes depending on your needs. The car jump starter has been launched by Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining thanks to over 170 backers.

The combination design provides a 12,000mAh battery and a QC3.0 18W outlet and a peak current of 1,500A and is suitable to start vehicles and motorcycles. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Lenercom PM4-12 is the most functional power station in the world, expect to energize your electronics, it also can meet your wireless pump requirement, jump starter needs as well as LED flash function. Lenercom generates enough power to jump your battery without assistance from another car. Just attach Lenercom’s cables and press a button. You’ll be back on the road in seconds.”

Car jump starter

– Peak current is 1500A, with a 12000mAh battery and a QC3.0 18W outlet, meet your charge requirement;

– PM4-12 can pump up to 4 tires from empty to full based on a complete battery;

– Suitable for diesel 7.0L gasoline or 4.0L diesel;

– Wide use range with cars, motorcycles, bikes, basketballs and so on;

– Only 3 steps to start the vehicle, don’t need to wait for rescue hard in extreme weather, save your time and energy;

– 3 kinds of LED flashlight models, light the surrounding, never fear the darkness.

“PM4-12 can pump up to 4 tires from empty to full based on a full battery and has an operating temperature of -20°C to 60°C. With its outstanding performance, the PM4-12 starter helps you to start your car easily even in the cold winter months. Not only is it a winter essential, it is also a must-have for you to enjoy your outdoor adventures. Up to 150psi with super powerful inflatable ability.High-precision tire pressure detection, accurate to 0.05Kg/cm².”

Assuming that the Lenercom funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Lenercom car jump starter project observe the promotional video below.

“It comes with 4 preselect modes: CAR, MOTORCYCLE, BICYCLE, and BASKETBALL.Once you have selected one mode, you can fine-tune the pressure to fit applications. Once this is all set, it will automatically function. Equipped with 3 modes of LED flashlight (lighting/SOS/strobe), PM4-12 powerful jump starter can provide more convenience for you, no matter for checking the car in an emergency or camping outside in the dark.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the car jump starter, jump over to the official Lenercom crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





