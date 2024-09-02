How to use CapCut video overlay feature

If you are looking for a way to create professional-looking videos with overlays, without spending a dime on expensive software. You might be interested in learning more about the powerful CapCut video editing application which is available on iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. This free video editing software allows you to effortlessly overlay your talking head video onto a screen recording, making your content more engaging and informative. In this guide, you will learn how to use CapCut’s video overlay feature on your PC, so you can start producing high-quality videos that captivate your audience without huge expense.

CapCut Video Overlays

CapCut, a powerful and user-friendly video editing software, offers a wide range of advanced features that enable users to create professional-looking videos with ease. One of its most useful features is the video overlay, which allows you to combine multiple video elements into a single, cohesive composition. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of using CapCut’s video overlay feature to seamlessly integrate a talking head video with a screen recording on your PC.

Key Takeaways : CapCut is a free video editing software with advanced features.

Import media files by clicking the “Import” button and selecting your videos.

Layer your videos by placing the screen recording on the bottom layer and the talking head video above it.

Adjust the overlay by resizing and repositioning the talking head video to avoid obstructing important parts of the screen recording.

Apply masks to the talking head video, such as a circle mask, to focus on the face and make the video more professional.

Utilize advanced features like background removal for a cleaner overlay, noting that this requires a subscription.

Review and make final adjustments to ensure both videos are well-aligned and clear for a polished final product.

Following these steps enhances your video content, making it more engaging and professional.

1: Importing Your Media Files into CapCut

To begin, launch the CapCut software on your computer and click on the “Import” button. Navigate to the location where your screen recording and talking head video files are stored, and select them to add them to CapCut’s media library. Once imported, you will see your media files displayed in the library, ready for use in your project.

2: Creating a Layered Video Composition

With your media files imported, it’s time to start building your video composition. Drag your screen recording from the media library onto the timeline at the bottom of the CapCut interface. This will serve as the base layer of your video. Next, drag your talking head video onto the timeline, positioning it directly above the screen recording. By placing the talking head video on a higher layer, you create an overlaid effect, where the talking head appears on top of the screen recording.

3: Fine-Tuning the Video Overlay

To ensure that your talking head video is positioned and sized appropriately, click on it in the timeline to select it. Then, use the preview player to make any necessary adjustments. You can resize the talking head video by dragging its corners, and reposition it by clicking and dragging it to the desired location. Take care to place the talking head video in a way that does not obstruct any important elements of the screen recording, ensuring that both videos are clearly visible and complement each other effectively.

Resize the talking head video by dragging its corners

Reposition the talking head video by clicking and dragging it

Ensure the talking head video does not obstruct important elements of the screen recording

4: Enhancing the Overlay with Masks

CapCut offers a variety of masking options that allow you to further refine the appearance of your video overlay. To apply a mask to your talking head video, select it in the timeline and navigate to the mask options within the software. For a professional and focused look, consider choosing a circle mask, which will highlight the subject’s face while softening the edges of the video. This technique helps to create a more polished and less intrusive overlay, ensuring that the viewer’s attention is directed towards the most important aspects of your video.

5: Exploring Advanced Editing Techniques

For those looking to take their video editing skills to the next level, CapCut offers an advanced background removal tool. This feature, which requires a subscription, allows you to isolate the subject in your talking head video by removing the background entirely. To use this tool, select the talking head video in the timeline and choose the background removal option. By eliminating the background, you can create a cleaner and more professional-looking overlay that seamlessly integrates with your screen recording.

6: Finalizing Your Video Composition

Before exporting your final video, it’s essential to review your work and make any necessary adjustments. Play through your entire video, paying close attention to the alignment and clarity of both the screen recording and talking head video. If needed, make final tweaks to the positioning, sizing, or masking of your overlay to ensure that your video looks polished and professional. Remember, attention to detail is key in creating high-quality video content that engages and informs your audience.

By following these steps and using the power of CapCut’s video overlay feature, you can create stunning video compositions that combine talking head footage with screen recordings. This technique is particularly useful for tutorial videos, product demonstrations, and educational content, as it allows you to provide a personal touch while showcasing important visual elements. With practice and experimentation, you’ll be able to master CapCut’s video overlay feature and take your video editing skills to new heights.

Media Credit: Kevin Stratvert



