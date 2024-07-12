How to Create X-Ray Effect Videos With CapCut

Creating an x-ray effect video using CapCut involves a combination of precise filming techniques and advanced video editing. The video below from iPhone Photography School will walk you through the entire process, from setting up your equipment to applying the final touches in CapCut. By following these detailed instructions, you can achieve a professional-looking x-ray effect that will captivate your audience.

Equipment Setup: Ensuring Stability and Consistency

To begin, it is essential to establish a stable filming setup. Use a tripod to ensure your iPhone remains steady throughout the filming process. This stability is crucial for achieving a seamless effect, as any movement or shaking can disrupt the illusion. Place a shoebox or a similar object in the frame, making sure it stays in the same position during the entire filming session.

Filming Process: Capturing the Base and Overlay Clips

The filming process involves recording two separate clips. First, film the shoebox with its lid open. This clip will serve as the base for your x-ray effect, representing the object in its normal state. Next, film the shoebox with its lid closed, but this time, use a green screen background. This second clip will be used to overlay the x-ray effect onto the base clip.

Green Screen Setup: Creating a Seamless Background

To set up the green screen, search for a suitable green screen image on Safari. Once you find an appropriate image, take a screenshot and enlarge it on your iPhone. This enlarged image will serve as the background for your second clip, providing a consistent and easily removable backdrop for the x-ray effect.

Editing in CapCut: Bringing the Effect to Life

With your clips recorded, it’s time to import them into CapCut for editing. Begin by creating a freeze frame of the open box clip. This freeze frame will act as the base layer, representing the object in its normal state. Next, add the second clip as an overlay on top of the base layer. Take care to adjust the overlay precisely, ensuring it matches the background clip seamlessly.

To remove the green screen from the overlay clip, use the Chroma Key feature in CapCut. This powerful tool allows you to isolate and remove the green background, leaving only the desired elements visible. Be meticulous in this process, as any remnants of the green screen can disrupt the x-ray effect.

Final Adjustments: Simulating the X-Ray Look

To simulate the distinctive appearance of an x-ray image, apply a black and white filter to the overlay clip. This filter will strip away the color information, leaving a monochromatic image reminiscent of an x-ray. Review the entire sequence carefully, ensuring all elements are perfectly aligned and the effect is seamless throughout.

Be mindful of reflections when using a green screen, as they can interfere with the Chroma Key process.

Ensure your clips are perfectly aligned to avoid any noticeable discrepancies in the final video.

Experiment with different objects and angles to create unique and engaging x-ray effect videos.

By following these detailed steps and tips, you can create a convincing and visually striking x-ray effect video using CapCut. This process combines precise filming techniques with advanced video editing tools, allowing you to achieve a professional result that will captivate and intrigue your viewers. With practice and attention to detail, you’ll be able to master this effect and add a new dimension to your video creation skills.

Source & Image Credit: iPhone Photography School



