10 CapCut Hacks You Need to Know for Viral Videos

CapCut is a powerful and user-friendly video editing app that caters to both beginners and experienced editors. With its extensive range of tools, you can create professional-quality videos that captivate your audience. By mastering a few essential techniques, you can unlock the app’s full potential and take your video content to the next level. This guide by Modern Millie explores ten practical and creative editing hacks—combining both free and premium features—that will help you produce visually stunning and engaging videos.

1. Remove the Default CapCut Outro

When starting a new project in CapCut, the app automatically adds a default outro to your video. While this feature can be useful for branding, it often disrupts the flow of your content. To remove it:

Locate the outro clip at the end of your timeline.

Tap on the clip and delete it.

By removing the default outro, you ensure your video ends smoothly and maintains its professional appeal without unnecessary distractions.

2. Effortless Background Removal

CapCut provides two effective options for removing backgrounds, allowing you to create polished visuals:

Free Option: Use the “Chroma Key” tool to remove solid-colored backgrounds, such as green screens. Adjust the intensity and shadow settings for a clean finish.

Use the “Chroma Key” tool to remove solid-colored backgrounds, such as green screens. Adjust the intensity and shadow settings for a clean finish. Paid Option: The “Remove Background” feature uses AI to automatically isolate subjects from complex backdrops, saving time and effort.

Both options enable you to achieve professional results without requiring additional software, making it easier to focus on your creative vision.

10 amazing CapCut Editing Hacks

3. Add Text Behind Subjects for a Creative Touch

Placing text behind a subject is a visually striking effect that adds depth to your videos. To achieve this:

Duplicate your video layer and insert your text between the two layers.

Use the “Mask” tool on the top layer to isolate the subject, making sure it appears in front of the text.

This technique is ideal for creating dynamic titles or captions that seamlessly integrate with your visuals, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your content.

4. Master the Green Screen Effect

The green screen effect allows you to replace a solid-colored background with any image or video, creating immersive scenes. To use this feature:

Import your green screen footage into CapCut.

Activate the “Chroma Key” tool to select and remove the green background.

Fine-tune the intensity and shadow settings for a polished result.

This feature is perfect for adding dynamic elements or creating professional-looking backdrops for your videos.

5. Animate Product Pop-Ups to Highlight Key Details

Animated product pop-ups are an excellent way to grab attention and emphasize important information. To create this effect:

Use the “Keyframe” feature to animate product images or text.

Experiment with zoom-in effects, sliding motions, or rotations to make specific elements stand out.

This technique is particularly effective for tutorials, product reviews, or promotional content, helping you engage your audience more effectively.

6. Create Engaging 3D Photo Slideshows

Transform static photo slideshows into dynamic 3D reels using CapCut’s “3D Zoom” effect:

Apply the “3D Zoom” effect to individual images to add depth and movement.

Combine multiple photos with smooth transitions to create a cohesive and visually appealing slideshow.

This hack is especially useful for social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok, where eye-catching visuals are key to capturing attention.

7. Design Custom Cover Photos for Better Visibility

An eye-catching cover photo can significantly enhance your video’s appeal. CapCut allows you to design custom thumbnails directly within the app:

Add text, stickers, and filters to create a visually compelling design.

Experiment with different layouts to ensure your cover photo aligns with your video’s theme and grabs attention.

This feature is particularly beneficial for platforms like YouTube or TikTok, where a strong first impression can make a big difference.

8. Use the Teleprompter for Flawless Scripted Videos

For scripted content, CapCut’s teleprompter tool (available in the paid version) is a valuable resource:

Display your script on-screen while recording to maintain eye contact with the camera.

Use it for tutorials, presentations, or any content requiring precise delivery.

This tool ensures a polished and professional presentation, helping you deliver your message with confidence and clarity.

9. Recreate the Spotify Scroll Effect for Trendy Videos

The Spotify scroll effect adds a modern and interactive touch to your videos. To achieve this:

Record your screen while scrolling through Spotify or a similar app.

Overlay the recording onto your video and adjust the opacity or blending mode for seamless integration.

This hack is ideal for creating trendy, engaging content that resonates with your audience.

10. Simulate a Typing Effect for Dynamic Storytelling

A typing effect can enhance tutorials or storytelling by adding a relatable and dynamic element. To create this effect:

Record your screen while typing on a keyboard.

Overlay the footage onto your main video.

Use the “Keyframe” tool to synchronize the typing animation with your narrative.

This technique adds a creative touch to your videos, making them more engaging and visually appealing.

Unlock Your Creative Potential with CapCut

CapCut offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower you to create professional-quality videos with ease. By mastering these ten editing hacks, you can elevate your content and captivate your audience. From background removal to advanced layering techniques, these tips provide the flexibility to bring your creative vision to life. Whether you’re crafting content for social media or professional projects, CapCut equips you with the tools to make your videos stand out.

