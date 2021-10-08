Canon Zoemini S2 photo printer instant camera €180

Canon has created a new pocket instant camera in the form of the Zoemini S2 photo printer camera. Building on the technology incorporated into previous versions, the pocket-sized 8 megapixel camera has been designed to connect to the Canon Mini Print App via Bluetooth to produce “fun creations, from collages and circular printouts, to adding text and printing pre-made or custom stickers” says Canon. Enabling users to quickly create hardcopies of their favorite photos and use the instant camera has a portable pocket printer.

Save your favorite photographs to the microSD card for printing at a later date or print them instantly to share with your friends. “Hand-drawn signatures and symbols can be snapped on a mobile device, edited in-app and printed using the Canon Zoemini S2, perfect for scrapbooking or zines. Perfectionists can tweak poses and ensure friends and family are all in shot before printing by checking out the live view through the Canon Mini Print app.”

Canon Zoemini S2 photo printer instant camera

“Snap selfies with the mirror and ring-light, and check your pose with a live view via the Canon Mini Print app. With a battery life of up to 25 photos and a Micro SD card slot for when you run low on paper, it’s easy to make memories on the go. Take a selfie with the mirror and ring-light, and check your pose with a live view from the Canon Mini Print app. Out of paper? Save your faves for printing later to the Micro SD card.”

“Snap and print from one device. With an 8MP camera, Zink tech and the ability to save photos to a Micro SD card for later, it’s the ideal partner for improv photo-ops. Sleek and slimline, pick from Teal, White and Rose Gold to create the ultimate portable accessory.”

“The creative functions of the Canon Zoemini S2 are enhanced by its 2-in-1 functionality, allowing users to shoot, customise and print on the go. Stylish selfies can be snapped with the in-built mirror and ring-light, while the new Effects and Frames buttons add vintage style filters and borders. For optimal shooting, users can flick between portrait, outdoor or selfie mode using the top slider button, and then print in different formats on up to 10 sheets of sticky-backed Zink Photo Paper to personalise everything from laptops to bedroom walls or journals.”

The Canon Zoemini S2 photo printer camera is available in Dark Teal, Pearl White and Rose Gold and weighs 188g and is compatible with both Android and iOS, iOS 9.0 or later, Android 4.4 or later. The Canon Zoemini S2 instant camera will be priced at £160 or €180 and will be available to purchase later this month.

Source : Canon

