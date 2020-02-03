GENESYS advanced camping stove, heater and USB power pack

Campers and outdoor adventurers looking for an advance camping stove, heater and USB power supply, may be worth investigating the GENESYS. Designed with patented cooking and heating technology, the stove is capable of turning fire into electricity as well as preparing your evening meal and keeping you warm on those chilly nights.

Capable of burning a variety of different fuel sources including wood, twigs and charcoal the GENESYS is now available to back via Kickstarter with any bird pledges available from $119 offering a 52% saving off the recommended retail price of $249. The next generation camping stove will start shipping out to backers during September 2020.

“Terraoak “Genesys” is a patented and portable cookstove that significantly reduces smoke and also converts waste-heat energy into electricity output through a USB outlet. The combination of heat from the inner chamber and coolness from the outer shell powers its thermo-electric generator system that both reduces smoke and charges your phone. The Genesys is more than your standard camp stove, offering features you’ll quickly appreciate in the great outdoors.”

Source : Kickstarter

