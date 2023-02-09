Max vintage inspired rechargeable camping lantern

Outdoor adventurers and those looking for a retro inspired rechargeable camping lantern, might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this week for the aptly named Max Lantern. The vintage styled rechargeable Light features three adjustable lighting modes, a flame lantern and can be used as a power bank to recharge your mobile devices if needed.

Launched by Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 100 backers with still 44 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With three levels of brightness and color temperature, you can enjoy various atmospheres that match the mood and situation of the day. MAX LANTERN can be adjusted to different lights just by pressing the button. Toggle the knob on the right to switch to different modes. No worries about the dim light or short duration. MAX LANTERN has a built-in 9600mAh high-capacity lithium battery, which can reach up to 18 hours.With Type-C ports, additionally designed for outdoor charging through power bank and your car out of doors.”

Camping lantern

“Combining light, shadow and fog to create a realistic flame effect through lighting. With the breeze, the flame effect sways in the wind, bringing a romantic and healing atmosphere at night.It’s safe and warm,and can burn at anytime & anywhere. MAX LANTERN can be used as a humidifier separately. When the outdoor or indoor environment is dry, just pour 100ml of water into the top water inlet and slide the switch to the humidification mode.Bring you a more comfortable experience.”

If the Max Lantern crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Max Lantern rechargeable camping lantern project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Built in safety system to prevent water runs out, MAX LANTERN will automatically shut off in case you leave. In addition, with different modes of ambient lighting, it creates a wonderful environment for you.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the rechargeable camping lantern, jump over to the official Max Lantern crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





