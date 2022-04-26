Takibit compact Japanese camping firepit

Campers and outdoor adventurers searching for a compact camping firepit might be interested in the Takibit created by a team of designers and outdoor enthusiasts based in Wakayama, Japan. “Get lost in the dancing flames and find zen with this compact firepit made in Japan.”

“Imagine yourself in a quiet place, with just the firewood crackling slowly by you as you take a swig of favourite beer and just let time slowly pass by. Or maybe enjoying roasted marshmallows with some friends as you camp together for the first time in ages, the fireplace keeping you warm, while lighting the area and giving you a wonderful source of heat to get those marshmallows just right. A firepit can be a brilliantly entrancing part of any camping adventure, and it somehow lets you relax and be yourself. “

Takibit Firepit

If the Takibit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Takibit compact firepit project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $73 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When I was younger I was part of the Scouts, and even today, I love going camping. When I was a bit younger it would be with friends or family, but today it tends to be with my wonderful wife. Many campers may know this, but camping goods can fill a car pretty quickly, but this time can be fun, packing everything. However, just increasing the amount of gear that we took, we started to think that something was missing.

As the style of camping changed, we started to take chairs and a table, moving away from just sitting on the ground, and we stopped using campfires. We started to use gas burners to cook more elaborate food, and using campfires to cook also fell by the wayside. Then recently, in response to environmental concerns, many campsites stopped campers from using campfires that were started on the ground. We came to the realisation that it was the campfire that was the missing piece. “

“One side of camping that is fun, is the slight inconvenience paired with a sense of danger that comes with the unknown. Using a knife or axe to chop wood, striking flint to create flames and so on is a new type of experience for many. Getting the fire started can be a pain, and once it has been started, cooking over an open fire is also a pain. But getting it right, can make it all worthwhile.

It’s a little bit of an annoyance, for a whole lot of fun, and it is an integral part of camping. With that in mind, and not ever being able to forget about the fun that can be found in creating a campfire, we have created a firepit.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the compact firepit, jump over to the official Takibit crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

